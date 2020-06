Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Customized and upgraded this emotional cozy lower single level home with two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet, fresh new paint, french doors, remodeled master bath, very private yard. Single car garage with laundry hookups and driveway. Wonderful location on upper end of Silver Lantern. Very nicely done and ready for a new tenant to call this home!