All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33581 Marlinspike Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33581 Marlinspike Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

33581 Marlinspike Drive

33581 Marlinspike Drive · (949) 584-9070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33581 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy a spectacular panoramic ocean view from this sophisticated Zen home in Niguel Shores. Located strategically between Dana Point and Laguna Beach on the coast of South Orange County. This home away from home is within a short distance to the beach, nearby you will find Dana Point Harbor with water activities, restaurants and shopping, the Ritz Carlton & St. Regis Resort for golf.

The home comprises of two master suites with en suite baths upstairs, one with a 180 degree ocean view and balcony. The third bedroom is downstairs with a Queen sofa bed and fireplace with adjoining spa bath with soaking tub and shower. 

The home offers indoor/outdoor living with a 180 degree ocean view wrap around terrace with a covered lounge area complete with TV, electronic shades, Sonos, fan and heater. Enjoy cooking on the built in BBQ, as well as conversation area with a fire pit and fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have any available units?
33581 Marlinspike Drive has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have?
Some of 33581 Marlinspike Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fire pit, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33581 Marlinspike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33581 Marlinspike Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33581 Marlinspike Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive offer parking?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have a pool?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have accessible units?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33581 Marlinspike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33581 Marlinspike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33581 Marlinspike Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity