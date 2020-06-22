33581 Marlinspike Drive

Amenities

Enjoy a spectacular panoramic ocean view from this sophisticated Zen home in Niguel Shores. Located strategically between Dana Point and Laguna Beach on the coast of South Orange County. This home away from home is within a short distance to the beach, nearby you will find Dana Point Harbor with water activities, restaurants and shopping, the Ritz Carlton & St. Regis Resort for golf.



The home comprises of two master suites with en suite baths upstairs, one with a 180 degree ocean view and balcony. The third bedroom is downstairs with a Queen sofa bed and fireplace with adjoining spa bath with soaking tub and shower.



The home offers indoor/outdoor living with a 180 degree ocean view wrap around terrace with a covered lounge area complete with TV, electronic shades, Sonos, fan and heater. Enjoy cooking on the built in BBQ, as well as conversation area with a fire pit and fountain.