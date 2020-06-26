33523 Vista Colina

Amenities

This corner unit condo is situated in Dana Light, just above the community of Niguel Shores, offering panoramic ocean, city lights and Catalina Island sunset views! Featuring a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is an entertainer’s dream offering a large open concept, fireplace, 2 viewing decks and much more. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with stone shower, walk-in closet with organizers and a large private patio space. The guest bedroom has a deep closet and views of the hillsides of Laguna Niguel. In the hallway you will find a pair closet and stackable washer and dryer for your use. This property is on the second level with nobody above you or to the right of you, offering tremendous privacy and optimum views. Below the unit is a 1 car garage and another covered carport space for this unit. The community features a full sized tennis court, pool and spa within a gated setting. This property is just minutes from Dana Point’s Lantern District shops, restaurants and world famous beaches.