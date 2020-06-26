All apartments in Dana Point
33523 Vista Colina

33523 Vista Colina · No Longer Available
Location

33523 Vista Colina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This corner unit condo is situated in Dana Light, just above the community of Niguel Shores, offering panoramic ocean, city lights and Catalina Island sunset views! Featuring a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is an entertainer’s dream offering a large open concept, fireplace, 2 viewing decks and much more. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with stone shower, walk-in closet with organizers and a large private patio space. The guest bedroom has a deep closet and views of the hillsides of Laguna Niguel. In the hallway you will find a pair closet and stackable washer and dryer for your use. This property is on the second level with nobody above you or to the right of you, offering tremendous privacy and optimum views. Below the unit is a 1 car garage and another covered carport space for this unit. The community features a full sized tennis court, pool and spa within a gated setting. This property is just minutes from Dana Point’s Lantern District shops, restaurants and world famous beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33523 Vista Colina have any available units?
33523 Vista Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33523 Vista Colina have?
Some of 33523 Vista Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33523 Vista Colina currently offering any rent specials?
33523 Vista Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33523 Vista Colina pet-friendly?
No, 33523 Vista Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33523 Vista Colina offer parking?
Yes, 33523 Vista Colina offers parking.
Does 33523 Vista Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33523 Vista Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33523 Vista Colina have a pool?
Yes, 33523 Vista Colina has a pool.
Does 33523 Vista Colina have accessible units?
No, 33523 Vista Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 33523 Vista Colina have units with dishwashers?
No, 33523 Vista Colina does not have units with dishwashers.
