33163 Ocean Bright

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Awesome home in the Gated community of Marinita townhomes. High, vaulted ceilings, Separate Living & formal dining rooms. The master is HUGE and has a fireplace!! HOA has Pool, Spa & Tennis. Attached 2 car garage. This is a great place!