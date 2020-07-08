33163 Ocean Bright

Awesome home in the Gated community of Marinita townhomes. High, vaulted ceilings, Separate Living & formal dining rooms. The master is HUGE and has a fireplace!! HOA has Pool, Spa & Tennis. Attached 2 car garage. This is a great place!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
