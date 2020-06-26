All apartments in Dana Point
33131 Elisa
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

33131 Elisa

33131 Elisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33131 Elisa Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level home, with spacious rooms, and an open floor plan. great for entertaining, too. This home has location, location, location, close to the marina, restaurants, and other desirable neighborhood conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33131 Elisa have any available units?
33131 Elisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33131 Elisa currently offering any rent specials?
33131 Elisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33131 Elisa pet-friendly?
No, 33131 Elisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33131 Elisa offer parking?
Yes, 33131 Elisa offers parking.
Does 33131 Elisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33131 Elisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33131 Elisa have a pool?
No, 33131 Elisa does not have a pool.
Does 33131 Elisa have accessible units?
No, 33131 Elisa does not have accessible units.
Does 33131 Elisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33131 Elisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 33131 Elisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 33131 Elisa does not have units with air conditioning.
