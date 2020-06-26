33131 Elisa

Beautiful single level home, with spacious rooms, and an open floor plan. great for entertaining, too. This home has location, location, location, close to the marina, restaurants, and other desirable neighborhood conveniences.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
