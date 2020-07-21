All apartments in Dana Point
33069 Elisa Drive

33069 Elisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33069 Elisa Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5 bedroom home in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33069 Elisa Drive have any available units?
33069 Elisa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33069 Elisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33069 Elisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33069 Elisa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive offer parking?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive have a pool?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33069 Elisa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33069 Elisa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
