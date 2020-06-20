All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

26944 Avenida Las Palmas

26944 Avenida Las Palmas · (949) 573-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26944 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach." This single level downstairs unit offers beautiful living space, recessed lighting, Large backyard area for entertaining. Conveniently located walking distance to harbor, markets (Sprouts, TJ MAX, Steinmart, Home Goods) and Pines Park. Ready to move- in, this unit offers an immense amount of upgrades with new flooring, appliances, blinds, windows, heating and A/C throughout , private yard, new bathroom vanities , one car garage with large driveway space accommodating a total of two vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have any available units?
26944 Avenida Las Palmas has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 26944 Avenida Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
26944 Avenida Las Palmas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26944 Avenida Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas does offer parking.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26944 Avenida Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26944 Avenida Las Palmas has units with air conditioning.
