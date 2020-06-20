26944 Avenida Las Palmas

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach." This single level downstairs unit offers beautiful living space, recessed lighting, Large backyard area for entertaining. Conveniently located walking distance to harbor, markets (Sprouts, TJ MAX, Steinmart, Home Goods) and Pines Park. Ready to move- in, this unit offers an immense amount of upgrades with new flooring, appliances, blinds, windows, heating and A/C throughout , private yard, new bathroom vanities , one car garage with large driveway space accommodating a total of two vehicles.