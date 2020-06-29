All apartments in Dana Point
26381 Via California

26381 Via California · No Longer Available
Location

26381 Via California, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location! Capistrano Beach!!!! 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath with 2 car. Lots of outside space. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26381 Via California have any available units?
26381 Via California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26381 Via California have?
Some of 26381 Via California's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26381 Via California currently offering any rent specials?
26381 Via California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26381 Via California pet-friendly?
Yes, 26381 Via California is pet friendly.
Does 26381 Via California offer parking?
Yes, 26381 Via California offers parking.
Does 26381 Via California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26381 Via California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26381 Via California have a pool?
No, 26381 Via California does not have a pool.
Does 26381 Via California have accessible units?
No, 26381 Via California does not have accessible units.
Does 26381 Via California have units with dishwashers?
No, 26381 Via California does not have units with dishwashers.
