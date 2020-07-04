All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

26356 Via California - B

26356 Via California · No Longer Available
Location

26356 Via California, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large two bedroom Duplex! Upgraded, some Oceanview!!! Backyard, pet friendly. Garage. Laundry hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26356 Via California - B have any available units?
26356 Via California - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26356 Via California - B have?
Some of 26356 Via California - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26356 Via California - B currently offering any rent specials?
26356 Via California - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26356 Via California - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 26356 Via California - B is pet friendly.
Does 26356 Via California - B offer parking?
Yes, 26356 Via California - B offers parking.
Does 26356 Via California - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26356 Via California - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26356 Via California - B have a pool?
No, 26356 Via California - B does not have a pool.
Does 26356 Via California - B have accessible units?
No, 26356 Via California - B does not have accessible units.
Does 26356 Via California - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 26356 Via California - B does not have units with dishwashers.

