All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 25276 Barque Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
25276 Barque Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25276 Barque Way

25276 Barque Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25276 Barque Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
To see this home call Idrene Smith 949-707-4381

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25276 Barque Way have any available units?
25276 Barque Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25276 Barque Way have?
Some of 25276 Barque Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25276 Barque Way currently offering any rent specials?
25276 Barque Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25276 Barque Way pet-friendly?
No, 25276 Barque Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25276 Barque Way offer parking?
Yes, 25276 Barque Way does offer parking.
Does 25276 Barque Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25276 Barque Way have a pool?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not have a pool.
Does 25276 Barque Way have accessible units?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25276 Barque Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25276 Barque Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego