25276 Barque Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 38
25276 Barque Way
25276 Barque Way
·
No Longer Available
25276 Barque Way, Dana Point, CA 92629
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
To see this home call Idrene Smith 949-707-4381
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25276 Barque Way have any available units?
25276 Barque Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dana Point, CA
.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dana Point Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25276 Barque Way have?
Some of 25276 Barque Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25276 Barque Way currently offering any rent specials?
25276 Barque Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25276 Barque Way pet-friendly?
No, 25276 Barque Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dana Point
.
Does 25276 Barque Way offer parking?
Yes, 25276 Barque Way does offer parking.
Does 25276 Barque Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25276 Barque Way have a pool?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not have a pool.
Does 25276 Barque Way have accessible units?
No, 25276 Barque Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25276 Barque Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25276 Barque Way has units with dishwashers.
