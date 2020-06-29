Rent Calculator
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24922 Sunstar Lane
24922 Sunstar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dana Point
Location
24922 Sunstar Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great ocean view home in gated community. Walk to pool spa and tennis court. Largest floorplan in tract, first home at the top of the street.
Lots of upgrades, new oven microwave, fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane have any available units?
24922 Sunstar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dana Point, CA
.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dana Point Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24922 Sunstar Lane have?
Some of 24922 Sunstar Lane's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24922 Sunstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24922 Sunstar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24922 Sunstar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24922 Sunstar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dana Point
.
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane offer parking?
No, 24922 Sunstar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24922 Sunstar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24922 Sunstar Lane has a pool.
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 24922 Sunstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24922 Sunstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24922 Sunstar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
