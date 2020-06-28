All apartments in Dana Point
24802 La Paz Avenue

24802 La Paz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24802 La Paz Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath two story apartment located in Dana Point. Private balcony, stackable washer/dryer hookups in bathroom, detached double car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have any available units?
24802 La Paz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 24802 La Paz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24802 La Paz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24802 La Paz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24802 La Paz Avenue offers parking.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have a pool?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24802 La Paz Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24802 La Paz Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

