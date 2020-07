Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Steps from Dana Point Harbor, Restaurants, and Parks. This is a Beautiful, Newly Upgraded Condo. Kitchen has been Remodeled with Granite Counter tops and New Cabinets and Includes a Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer Included and Located Inside. Recessed Lighting and Crown Molding Throughout. This Condo Comes With 2 Underground Garaged Parking Spots. Sit and enjoy the Ocean Breeze on the Large Enclosed Patio.