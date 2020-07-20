All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

24241 Santa Clara Avenue

24241 Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24241 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse condo on excellent Dana Point cut de sac location.... walk to harbor... extra large 2 car garage... laundry room off kitchen ... garage is detached but very close...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
24241 Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 24241 Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24241 Santa Clara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24241 Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue offers parking.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24241 Santa Clara Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24241 Santa Clara Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
