24241 Santa Clara Avenue

Two bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse condo on excellent Dana Point cut de sac location.... walk to harbor... extra large 2 car garage... laundry room off kitchen ... garage is detached but very close...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
