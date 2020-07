Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access new construction cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub package receiving

Upgrade your home and upgrade your life at Skyline Heights Apartments! Ideally situated on beautifully maintained grounds in a lush, park-like setting, our luxury community offers Studio, One, and Two Bedroom apartment homes for rent in Daly City, California. With easy access to the 280 and the Daly City BART Station, you can commute around the Bay Area with ease.



When you come home to our luxury community, our world-class amenities and spacious apartment homes will be waiting for you. Take a swim in our year-round heated outdoor swimming pool or take your dog to our newly constructed dog park! When the sun goes down, create a fresh and tasty meal in your gourmet kitchen with your energy efficient stainless-steel appliances.



Live in luxury at Skyline Heights Apartments!



