Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Pacific Place Apartment Homes is one of Daly City's newest and most sought-after addresses! Nestled at the base of the San Bruno Mountains in the quiet Bayshore community, we're less than a mile from Muni's T-line and a short drive to 101, 280 and Balboa Park BART. You'll be centrally located to all of the conveniences and excitement of downtown San Francisco without the noise and traffic! Our 72 luxury apartment homes were designed as condominiums, with upgraded features and amenities above and beyond what you'd expect in a standard apartment!