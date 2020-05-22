All apartments in Daly City
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive - Main

339 El Dorado Drive · (415) 917-2686
Location

339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:
Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.
- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp
- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/iPNhRNuMDfk

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful, bright and very spacious 3BR/2BA home conveniently located in Westmoor park neighborhood of Daly City. Invitingly expansive living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing ample natural light throughout the day. Warm carpet in all living areas with hardwood floor in the dining room and tile in both the kitchens and bathrooms complementing the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the updated contemporary kitchen with ample counter top space and cabinet storage with additional space to have a movable island or an eat in table to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. Down the hallway are all three bedrooms. All three bedrooms are spacious and enjoy spacious closets. A full bathroom off the hallway is shared with two bedrooms while one bedroom enjoys an en suite full and spacious bathroom with dual sinks. An abundance of closets and storage is available throughout the home. A shared backyard with the In Law is accessible from the side of the home, perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Conveniently located this fabulous home is the perfect escape from the buzz of the city. Skyline Plaza and Serramonte Mall is located a short few minutes drive offering one stop shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a short drive down the hill access to 280 Boulevard provides quick access and an easy commute to Downtown San Francisco, the Peninsula or the South Bay. Alternatively, take a short drive to Bart in Colma or Daly City for a drive free commute. Escape to the outdoors and nature with the beach or ocean with a short drive down Skyline Boulevard or Highway 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have any available units?
339 El Dorado Drive - Main has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have?
Some of 339 El Dorado Drive - Main's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 El Dorado Drive - Main currently offering any rent specials?
339 El Dorado Drive - Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 El Dorado Drive - Main pet-friendly?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main offer parking?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main does not offer parking.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have a pool?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main does not have a pool.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have accessible units?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main does not have accessible units.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 El Dorado Drive - Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 El Dorado Drive - Main does not have units with air conditioning.
