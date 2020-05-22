339 El Dorado Drive - Main

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:

Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.

- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp

- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/iPNhRNuMDfk



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful, bright and very spacious 3BR/2BA home conveniently located in Westmoor park neighborhood of Daly City. Invitingly expansive living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing ample natural light throughout the day. Warm carpet in all living areas with hardwood floor in the dining room and tile in both the kitchens and bathrooms complementing the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the updated contemporary kitchen with ample counter top space and cabinet storage with additional space to have a movable island or an eat in table to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. Down the hallway are all three bedrooms. All three bedrooms are spacious and enjoy spacious closets. A full bathroom off the hallway is shared with two bedrooms while one bedroom enjoys an en suite full and spacious bathroom with dual sinks. An abundance of closets and storage is available throughout the home. A shared backyard with the In Law is accessible from the side of the home, perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.



ABOUT US:

KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Conveniently located this fabulous home is the perfect escape from the buzz of the city. Skyline Plaza and Serramonte Mall is located a short few minutes drive offering one stop shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a short drive down the hill access to 280 Boulevard provides quick access and an easy commute to Downtown San Francisco, the Peninsula or the South Bay. Alternatively, take a short drive to Bart in Colma or Daly City for a drive free commute. Escape to the outdoors and nature with the beach or ocean with a short drive down Skyline Boulevard or Highway 1.