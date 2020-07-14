3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

READY to move in!



A 3BR/2BT top portion of a duplex home perfect for those who want to relax and unwind.



Very well located with only 3 minutes to BART station, 14 minutes to SFO and 20 minutes to Downtown SF.



BRAND NEW wood flooring!

Plenty of free street parking!



Quick access to health facilities nearby this property:

Seton Medical Center (3.1km/8min), Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (11.2km/14min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (8.2km/12min), San Francisco Hospital (11.0km/13min), Silver Avenue Family Health Center (9.0km/10min), Kaiser Permanente SF Medical Center (11.1km/23min)



(RLNE5917344)