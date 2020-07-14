All apartments in Daly City
Daly City, CA
3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2
3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2

3313 San Jose Ave · (650) 293-0426
Location

3313 San Jose Ave, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3875 · Avail. now

$3,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
READY to move in!

A 3BR/2BT top portion of a duplex home perfect for those who want to relax and unwind.

Very well located with only 3 minutes to BART station, 14 minutes to SFO and 20 minutes to Downtown SF.

BRAND NEW wood flooring!
Plenty of free street parking!

Quick access to health facilities nearby this property:
Seton Medical Center (3.1km/8min), Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (11.2km/14min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (8.2km/12min), San Francisco Hospital (11.0km/13min), Silver Avenue Family Health Center (9.0km/10min), Kaiser Permanente SF Medical Center (11.1km/23min)

(RLNE5917344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have any available units?
3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 currently offering any rent specials?
3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 pet-friendly?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 offer parking?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not offer parking.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have a pool?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not have a pool.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have accessible units?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 San Jose Ave # 3-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
