NEW Bright Private Modern Studio Laundry Sun Patio - Property Id: 281930
NEW! Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO
· Very safe area
· Walk 10 minutes to BART train, restaurants and groceries. Ride to Downtown SF in 15 minutes
· 100% move-in ready
· Open layout with tons of natural light, Queen bed, cozy armchair and dining area
· Large sunny patio with comfortable furniture
· Kitchenette with 2-burner range, microwave, toaster, fridge
· Spacious full bathroom
· A+ Comfort: 10" thick memory foam bed, comforter & 100% cotton spa towels
· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental
· “I LOVED everything about this place! Big bed was SO COMFY!”
· Wired! FREE Hi-speed WiFi & 50" SmartTV
· Best overnight parking is train station 1/2 mile away
· Laundry
· No Pets
· No Smoking
· Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/163-flournoy-st-studio-daly-city-ca/281930
