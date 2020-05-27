All apartments in Daly City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

163 Flournoy St Studio

163 Flournoy Street · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2090 · Avail. now

$2,090

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
NEW Bright Private Modern Studio Laundry Sun Patio - Property Id: 281930

NEW! Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO
· Very safe area
· Walk 10 minutes to BART train, restaurants and groceries. Ride to Downtown SF in 15 minutes
· 100% move-in ready
· Open layout with tons of natural light, Queen bed, cozy armchair and dining area
· Large sunny patio with comfortable furniture
· Kitchenette with 2-burner range, microwave, toaster, fridge
· Spacious full bathroom
· A+ Comfort: 10" thick memory foam bed, comforter & 100% cotton spa towels
· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental
· “I LOVED everything about this place! Big bed was SO COMFY!”
· Wired! FREE Hi-speed WiFi & 50" SmartTV
· Best overnight parking is train station 1/2 mile away
· Laundry
· No Pets
· No Smoking
· Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/163-flournoy-st-studio-daly-city-ca/281930
Property Id 281930

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have any available units?
163 Flournoy St Studio has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Flournoy St Studio have?
Some of 163 Flournoy St Studio's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Flournoy St Studio currently offering any rent specials?
163 Flournoy St Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Flournoy St Studio pet-friendly?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio offer parking?
Yes, 163 Flournoy St Studio offers parking.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have a pool?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio does not have a pool.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have accessible units?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Flournoy St Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Flournoy St Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
