NEW Bright Private Modern Studio Laundry Sun Patio - Property Id: 281930



NEW! Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO

· Very safe area

· Walk 10 minutes to BART train, restaurants and groceries. Ride to Downtown SF in 15 minutes

· 100% move-in ready

· Open layout with tons of natural light, Queen bed, cozy armchair and dining area

· Large sunny patio with comfortable furniture

· Kitchenette with 2-burner range, microwave, toaster, fridge

· Spacious full bathroom

· A+ Comfort: 10" thick memory foam bed, comforter & 100% cotton spa towels

· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental

· “I LOVED everything about this place! Big bed was SO COMFY!”

· Wired! FREE Hi-speed WiFi & 50" SmartTV

· Best overnight parking is train station 1/2 mile away

· Laundry

· No Pets

· No Smoking

· Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/163-flournoy-st-studio-daly-city-ca/281930

No Dogs Allowed



