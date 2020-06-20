163 Flournoy St 2BR

Amenities

Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492



NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco

• Completely move-in ready

• A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1 stop to SF

• Open living area, new kitchenette & 2 nice bedrooms

• COMFY: Queen 10" thick memory foam beds, comforters & 100% cotton spa towels

• Well equipped w/ 2-burner hot plate, microwave, fridge & Keurig coffee maker

• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

• "Comfy & clean--homey amenities!"

• Wired! 55" SmartTV & Hi-Speed WiFi

• Large, sunny furnished patio great for relaxing

• Laundry

• 25 min train ride Downtown

• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi

• Tenant covers PG&E and water

• No Smoking

• No Pets

• Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278492

