All apartments in Daly City
Find more places like 163 Flournoy St 2BR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
163 Flournoy St 2BR
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

163 Flournoy St 2BR

163 Flournoy Street · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daly City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492

NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco
• Completely move-in ready
• A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1 stop to SF
• Open living area, new kitchenette & 2 nice bedrooms
• COMFY: Queen 10" thick memory foam beds, comforters & 100% cotton spa towels
• Well equipped w/ 2-burner hot plate, microwave, fridge & Keurig coffee maker
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
• "Comfy & clean--homey amenities!"
• Wired! 55" SmartTV & Hi-Speed WiFi
• Large, sunny furnished patio great for relaxing
• Laundry
• 25 min train ride Downtown
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• No Pets
• Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278492
Property Id 278492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have any available units?
163 Flournoy St 2BR has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have?
Some of 163 Flournoy St 2BR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Flournoy St 2BR currently offering any rent specials?
163 Flournoy St 2BR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Flournoy St 2BR pet-friendly?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR offer parking?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR does not offer parking.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Flournoy St 2BR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have a pool?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR does not have a pool.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have accessible units?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Flournoy St 2BR have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Flournoy St 2BR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 163 Flournoy St 2BR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Daly City
500 King Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St
Daly City, CA 94014
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave
Daly City, CA 94015
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd
Daly City, CA 94015
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave
Daly City, CA 94014

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms
Daly City Cheap PlacesDaly City Pet Friendly Places
Daly City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis Heights
Bayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity