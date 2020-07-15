Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Entire house for rent ! - Property Id: 301057



Entire house for rent.

Excellent location in the center of Daly City Move in ready, remolded 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. 2 cars parking in garage and ample storage area.

Additional parking in drive way, Washer and dryer in garage and quiet back yard.

Walking distance to Bus stops and shops on Southgate Ave. Close to Westlake shopping Center, near Ranch 99, Skyline Mall, Easy access to freeways and Daly City Bart.

1 year lease (((First month rent plus security deposit, $9,300. due at signing. Government issued photo ID and Credit and employment check is required.))) No sublets, no smoking, no pets. - Monthly Rent: $4,300 - Security Deposit: $5,000.00

Tenants to pay all utilities.



Call/text Lucky Chan (calDRE 01241121) for a private tour at 415 337 7110. Lucky@LuckyChan.com



Virtual staged.This is an unfurnished rental.



ATTENTION - To prevent scam or fraud: please "DO NOT" wire and/or pay any funds to anyone in regard to this rental ad without a tour of the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-oakmount-drive-daly-city-ca/301057

No Pets Allowed



