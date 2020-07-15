All apartments in Daly City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16 Oakmount Drive

16 Oakmont Drive · (415) 337-7110
Location

16 Oakmont Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4300 · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entire house for rent ! - Property Id: 301057

Entire house for rent.
Excellent location in the center of Daly City Move in ready, remolded 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. 2 cars parking in garage and ample storage area.
Additional parking in drive way, Washer and dryer in garage and quiet back yard.
Walking distance to Bus stops and shops on Southgate Ave. Close to Westlake shopping Center, near Ranch 99, Skyline Mall, Easy access to freeways and Daly City Bart.
1 year lease (((First month rent plus security deposit, $9,300. due at signing. Government issued photo ID and Credit and employment check is required.))) No sublets, no smoking, no pets. - Monthly Rent: $4,300 - Security Deposit: $5,000.00
Tenants to pay all utilities.

Call/text Lucky Chan (calDRE 01241121) for a private tour at 415 337 7110. Lucky@LuckyChan.com

Virtual staged.This is an unfurnished rental.

ATTENTION - To prevent scam or fraud: please "DO NOT" wire and/or pay any funds to anyone in regard to this rental ad without a tour of the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-oakmount-drive-daly-city-ca/301057
Property Id 301057

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Oakmount Drive have any available units?
16 Oakmount Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Oakmount Drive have?
Some of 16 Oakmount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Oakmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Oakmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Oakmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Oakmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Oakmount Drive offers parking.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Oakmount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Oakmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Oakmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Oakmount Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Oakmount Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Oakmount Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
