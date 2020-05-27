All apartments in Daly City
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

138 Northridge Dr

138 Northridge Drive · (510) 220-0188
Location

138 Northridge Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Costal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Northridge Ave - Upper Unit · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean. Great flowing floorplan anchored by a spacious livingroom with spacious kitchen and dining room. Kitchen features newer cabinetry, granite countertop with breakfast peninsula, and gas burning stove. The three oversized bedroom have enormous closets and wall to wall carpeting. The bathroom features shower over tub, modern vanity, and tiled floorings. Amazing proximity to Skyline Plaza with 99 Ranch Market, restaurants, and shops. Conveniently located near i280, Skyline Blvd for easy access to San Francisco and Peninsula. Other amenity includes, laminate flooring, 1 car garage + 1 driveway space, and washer and dryer.

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Living Space: 1,300 SF
Rent: $3,500
Security deposit: $3,700
Rental Terms: 1 year
Renters insurance is required. No smoking. The utility fee is $75/person.

Contact Vincent @ 510-220-0188 for any questions or showings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Northridge Dr have any available units?
138 Northridge Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Northridge Dr have?
Some of 138 Northridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Northridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
138 Northridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Northridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 138 Northridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 138 Northridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 138 Northridge Dr offers parking.
Does 138 Northridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Northridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Northridge Dr have a pool?
No, 138 Northridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 138 Northridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 138 Northridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Northridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Northridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Northridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Northridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
