138 Northridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean. Great flowing floorplan anchored by a spacious livingroom with spacious kitchen and dining room. Kitchen features newer cabinetry, granite countertop with breakfast peninsula, and gas burning stove. The three oversized bedroom have enormous closets and wall to wall carpeting. The bathroom features shower over tub, modern vanity, and tiled floorings. Amazing proximity to Skyline Plaza with 99 Ranch Market, restaurants, and shops. Conveniently located near i280, Skyline Blvd for easy access to San Francisco and Peninsula. Other amenity includes, laminate flooring, 1 car garage + 1 driveway space, and washer and dryer.



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Living Space: 1,300 SF

Rent: $3,500

Security deposit: $3,700

Rental Terms: 1 year

Renters insurance is required. No smoking. The utility fee is $75/person.



Contact Vincent @ 510-220-0188 for any questions or showings



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873603)