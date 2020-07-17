All apartments in Daly City
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
1019 San Gabriel Circle #538
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1019 San Gabriel Circle #538

1019 San Gabriel Circle · (650) 355-5556
Location

1019 San Gabriel Circle, Daly City, CA 94014
Crocker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538 · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
FIRST 2 WEEKS FREE! Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!!

Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings. Includes one garage space and one parking lot space. Quiet building with friendly neighbors, set in the woodsy Mission Hills neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen includes refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, gas stove and dishwasher. The bathroom is tiled, has a shower over tub, and a sky light. Separate vanity area. In addition, there is a full size stacked washer and dryer in the unit. The balcony off of the living room has construction scheduled, but due to Covid-19 the work has been postponed. For the moment, you will not be able to use the balcony.

****OPEN HOUSE****
Saturday, July 18th @ 4:15pm-5:00pm

Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/DWG-KwrFhSU

--AMENITIES--
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Carpeted Floors
- Tiled Bathroom Floor
- Vinyl Kitchen Floor
- New Fridge
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Stove
- Microwave
- Garbage Disposal
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher

[PARKING & LOCATION]
- Walk Score ®: 50; Transit Score ®: 55; Bike Score ®: 19
- One-Car Garage
- Additional Parking Stall for One Car
- Ample Guest Parking
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 280/101

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Section 8
- Sorry, No Pets
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Rent: $2,350 per month
- Utilities NOT Included
- Security deposit: $3,525
- Total move-in cost: $5,875
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $7,050
- Lease: 1-year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted online at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

