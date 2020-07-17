Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

FIRST 2 WEEKS FREE! Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!!



Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings. Includes one garage space and one parking lot space. Quiet building with friendly neighbors, set in the woodsy Mission Hills neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen includes refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, gas stove and dishwasher. The bathroom is tiled, has a shower over tub, and a sky light. Separate vanity area. In addition, there is a full size stacked washer and dryer in the unit. The balcony off of the living room has construction scheduled, but due to Covid-19 the work has been postponed. For the moment, you will not be able to use the balcony.



****OPEN HOUSE****

Saturday, July 18th @ 4:15pm-5:00pm



Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/DWG-KwrFhSU



--AMENITIES--

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Carpeted Floors

- Tiled Bathroom Floor

- Vinyl Kitchen Floor

- New Fridge

- Granite Countertops

- Gas Stove

- Microwave

- Garbage Disposal

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher



[PARKING & LOCATION]

- Walk Score ®: 50; Transit Score ®: 55; Bike Score ®: 19

- One-Car Garage

- Additional Parking Stall for One Car

- Ample Guest Parking

- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 280/101



--LEASE TERMS--

- No Smoking

- No Co-Signers

- No Section 8

- Sorry, No Pets

- Online Rent Payments Accepted

- Rent: $2,350 per month

- Utilities NOT Included

- Security deposit: $3,525

- Total move-in cost: $5,875

- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $7,050

- Lease: 1-year lease required

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Renters Insurance Required

- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant

- Applications are accepted online at: www.boardwalkrents.com



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA DRE# 00623134



No Pets Allowed



