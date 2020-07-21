All apartments in Cypress
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

9525 Graham Street

Location

9525 Graham Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and fireplace. Nice upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and back splash,
stainless steel appliances and nice cabinetry. Laminate wood floor. Picture used when property was vacant. Right now tenant occupied. Great Great location close to Community Center, schools, Cypress College and park.
High ranking Morris Elementary, Lexington Jr High & Cypress / Oxford High School.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Graham Street have any available units?
9525 Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9525 Graham Street have?
Some of 9525 Graham Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 9525 Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 9525 Graham Street offer parking?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 9525 Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Graham Street have a pool?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 9525 Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 Graham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
