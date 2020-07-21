9525 Graham Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and fireplace. Nice upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and back splash,

stainless steel appliances and nice cabinetry. Laminate wood floor. Picture used when property was vacant. Right now tenant occupied. Great Great location close to Community Center, schools, Cypress College and park.

High ranking Morris Elementary, Lexington Jr High & Cypress / Oxford High School.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com