This is a 4 BR House located near the school and freeways. Large front and back yard with extra storage. Large family room and separate newer air condition unit for each room. Living room with a fireplace. Laundry hook ups in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8871 Belday Street have any available units?
8871 Belday Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 8871 Belday Street have?
Some of 8871 Belday Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8871 Belday Street currently offering any rent specials?
8871 Belday Street is not currently offering any rent specials.