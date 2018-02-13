All apartments in Cypress
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8633 Walker St

8633 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

8633 Walker Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Remodeled Home 1513ft Feet Super Clean - Property Id: 262473

Ready for immediate move and super clean. For safety, the viewing is by appointment only.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1513 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
2 Story
Parking: 2 Garage
Location: Rear Corner - privacy is a plus
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Whirpool Washer and Gas Dryer in attached garage

There are many upgrades throughout the house with high ceilings. Must see beautiful and super clean home in the outstanding Cypress school district and walking distance to Arnold Park. New flooring and carpeting, fresh paint in every room and includes all closets and ceilings. There are 2 beautiful walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with 2 sinks in each. 2 car garage with access from the home. Minutes to distinguished Cypress Schools. Central air conditioner and heater. Appliances: microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and gas dryer already installed. Conveniently located close to the 91, 605, 405, and 5 freeways. No Smoking. No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262473
Property Id 262473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
