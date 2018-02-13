8633 Walker St

Amenities
Spacious Remodeled Home 1513ft Feet Super Clean - Property Id: 262473
Ready for immediate move and super clean. For safety, the viewing is by appointment only.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1513 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
2 Story
Parking: 2 Garage
Location: Rear Corner - privacy is a plus
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Whirpool Washer and Gas Dryer in attached garage
There are many upgrades throughout the house with high ceilings. Must see beautiful and super clean home in the outstanding Cypress school district and walking distance to Arnold Park. New flooring and carpeting, fresh paint in every room and includes all closets and ceilings. There are 2 beautiful walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with 2 sinks in each. 2 car garage with access from the home. Minutes to distinguished Cypress Schools. Central air conditioner and heater. Appliances: microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and gas dryer already installed. Conveniently located close to the 91, 605, 405, and 5 freeways. No Smoking. No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262473
Property Id 262473
(RLNE5706729)