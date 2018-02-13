8633 Walker St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Remodeled Home 1513ft Feet Super Clean - Property Id: 262473



Ready for immediate move and super clean. For safety, the viewing is by appointment only.

KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1513 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

2 Story

Parking: 2 Garage

Location: Rear Corner - privacy is a plus

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $3,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Whirpool Washer and Gas Dryer in attached garage



There are many upgrades throughout the house with high ceilings. Must see beautiful and super clean home in the outstanding Cypress school district and walking distance to Arnold Park. New flooring and carpeting, fresh paint in every room and includes all closets and ceilings. There are 2 beautiful walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with 2 sinks in each. 2 car garage with access from the home. Minutes to distinguished Cypress Schools. Central air conditioner and heater. Appliances: microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and gas dryer already installed. Conveniently located close to the 91, 605, 405, and 5 freeways. No Smoking. No Pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262473

Property Id 262473



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5706729)