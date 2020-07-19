All apartments in Cypress
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

8206 Mulberry St.

8206 Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

8206 Mulberry Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
8206 Mulberry St. Available 07/02/19 Luxury Warmington Home in Cypress! - This beautiful home has been professional upgraded throughout with designer appliances and fixtures. A dramatic entry features 25-foot vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting and an open loft library and study. The lower level features rich hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and bench window seating that overlooks the lushly landscaped front yard via bay window. The gourmet kitchen has a beautiful garden view and features travertine tile, solid wood cabinets, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and stove. The dining area opens to the outdoor covered patio with ceiling fans, exterior speakers and a view of the lushly landscaped rear yard. The private rear yard boasts a sunken spa with wood deck, large storage shed on the side yard, automatic irrigation and fountain. The home also features dual master suites with attached bathrooms, dual-glazed windows, and all bedrooms have large wardrobe closets with mirrored doors. The attached 2-car garage features a full-sized attic for storage, automatic garage door opener and direct access to the home. Located near Crescent Ave. and Carob St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3856303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Mulberry St. have any available units?
8206 Mulberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 8206 Mulberry St. have?
Some of 8206 Mulberry St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Mulberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Mulberry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Mulberry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Mulberry St. is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Mulberry St. offers parking.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Mulberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. have a pool?
No, 8206 Mulberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. have accessible units?
No, 8206 Mulberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 Mulberry St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Mulberry St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 Mulberry St. has units with air conditioning.
