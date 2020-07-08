Rent Calculator
6764 Ossabaw Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
6764 Ossabaw Ct
6764 Ossabaw Court
No Longer Available
Location
6764 Ossabaw Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ReadyHouse, Fresh Paint,Central Air,2 Car Garage,Appliances, Small yardSmall Pet W/Deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have any available units?
6764 Ossabaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cypress, CA
.
Is 6764 Ossabaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6764 Ossabaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6764 Ossabaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct offers parking.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have a pool?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct has units with air conditioning.
