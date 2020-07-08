All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6764 Ossabaw Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6764 Ossabaw Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

6764 Ossabaw Ct

6764 Ossabaw Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6764 Ossabaw Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ReadyHouse, Fresh Paint,Central Air,2 Car Garage,Appliances, Small yardSmall Pet W/Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have any available units?
6764 Ossabaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 6764 Ossabaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6764 Ossabaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6764 Ossabaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct offers parking.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have a pool?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6764 Ossabaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6764 Ossabaw Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6764 Ossabaw Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine