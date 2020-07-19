6644 Southampton Drive

Amenities
End unit single story condo in a popular Cypress Village community. Noone above nor below. 2 bedrooms/1.5 bath. Bright and airy floorplan with lots of windows. Large living room with gas log fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar opening to dining room. Inside laundry. Dishwasher, fridge and washer & dryer are included. Newer central AC & heat, new paint & carpet. Spacious master bedroom with good size closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Private back courtyard with access to 2 car detached garage. HOA amenities include HOA pools, tennis court, greenbelt all around the community.