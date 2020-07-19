All apartments in Cypress
6644 Southampton Drive

6644 Southampton Drive
Location

6644 Southampton Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
tennis court
End unit single story condo in a popular Cypress Village community. Noone above nor below. 2 bedrooms/1.5 bath. Bright and airy floorplan with lots of windows. Large living room with gas log fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar opening to dining room. Inside laundry. Dishwasher, fridge and washer & dryer are included. Newer central AC & heat, new paint & carpet. Spacious master bedroom with good size closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Private back courtyard with access to 2 car detached garage. HOA amenities include HOA pools, tennis court, greenbelt all around the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 Southampton Drive have any available units?
6644 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6644 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 6644 Southampton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6644 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6644 Southampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6644 Southampton Drive offers parking.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6644 Southampton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6644 Southampton Drive has a pool.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6644 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6644 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6644 Southampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6644 Southampton Drive has units with air conditioning.
