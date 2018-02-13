All apartments in Cypress
Last updated February 22 2020

6612 Cerritos Ave

6612 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6612 Cerritos Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Ranch Style Single Story 4 Bed / 3 Bath Detached Garage Home in Cypress - Large Ranch Style Single Story 4 Bed / 3 Bath Detached Garage W Lots of Parking Home in Cypress

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday Afternoon 2/23/2020
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 3:30pm - 4:30pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Kitchen dining area
Wood Floors
Washer / Dryer hookups in utility room
Huge Backyard
Central Heat / AC
Detached 2 Car Garage
Long huge driveway
Gardener included
Adjacent to park

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,295 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5531606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

