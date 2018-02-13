All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6349 Dominica Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6349 Dominica Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

6349 Dominica Avenue

6349 Dominica Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6349 Dominica Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Owner would prefer tenants that are looking for a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have any available units?
6349 Dominica Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6349 Dominica Avenue have?
Some of 6349 Dominica Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Dominica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Dominica Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Dominica Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6349 Dominica Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue offer parking?
No, 6349 Dominica Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Dominica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6349 Dominica Avenue has a pool.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6349 Dominica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6349 Dominica Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6349 Dominica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6349 Dominica Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine