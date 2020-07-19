All apartments in Cypress
6064 Lawrence Street

6064 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Lawrence Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cypress Greenbrook Monterey Single Story in Excellent Location: Interior Quiet Street. Open Floor with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. 1988 SF. Spacious Living and Dining Room with High Volume Ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops with tile backsplashes. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite with Double Door Entrance. 2 Closets including Walk-in closet. Two Sky-lights, Dual Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, and Newer A/C System. Beautiful Low Maintenance and Drought Tolerant Landscaping. Highly Rated Cypress Schools including Oxford Academy, Lexington Middle School, and Vessels Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Lawrence Street have any available units?
6064 Lawrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6064 Lawrence Street have?
Some of 6064 Lawrence Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Lawrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Lawrence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Lawrence Street offers parking.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Lawrence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 6064 Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 6064 Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6064 Lawrence Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Lawrence Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6064 Lawrence Street has units with air conditioning.
