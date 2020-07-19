6064 Lawrence Street

Amenities

Cypress Greenbrook Monterey Single Story in Excellent Location: Interior Quiet Street. Open Floor with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. 1988 SF. Spacious Living and Dining Room with High Volume Ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops with tile backsplashes. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite with Double Door Entrance. 2 Closets including Walk-in closet. Two Sky-lights, Dual Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, and Newer A/C System. Beautiful Low Maintenance and Drought Tolerant Landscaping. Highly Rated Cypress Schools including Oxford Academy, Lexington Middle School, and Vessels Elementary.