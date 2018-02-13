Rent Calculator
5612 Sprague Avenue
5612 Sprague Avenue
5612 Sprague Avenue
Report This Listing
5612 Sprague Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact listing agent Shannon Sung (714) 878 2335 with questions. Thank you
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have any available units?
5612 Sprague Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cypress, CA
.
What amenities does 5612 Sprague Avenue have?
Some of 5612 Sprague Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 5612 Sprague Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Sprague Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Sprague Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cypress
.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Sprague Avenue offers parking.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have a pool?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Sprague Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
