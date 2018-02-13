All apartments in Cypress
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5612 Sprague Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

5612 Sprague Avenue

5612 Sprague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Sprague Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact listing agent Shannon Sung (714) 878 2335 with questions. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have any available units?
5612 Sprague Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5612 Sprague Avenue have?
Some of 5612 Sprague Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Sprague Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Sprague Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Sprague Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Sprague Avenue offers parking.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have a pool?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Sprague Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Sprague Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Sprague Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

