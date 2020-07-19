All apartments in Cypress
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

5426 Villa Way

5426 Villa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Villa Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully Upgraded Condo. Laminated Floor Throughout, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Dual Pane Windows, Nice backyard, Inside Laundry Room, Newer Central HVAC (only 1 year old), Excellent School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Villa Way have any available units?
5426 Villa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 5426 Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Villa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Villa Way pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Villa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5426 Villa Way offer parking?
No, 5426 Villa Way does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Villa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Villa Way have a pool?
No, 5426 Villa Way does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Villa Way have accessible units?
No, 5426 Villa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Villa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 Villa Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5426 Villa Way has units with air conditioning.
