Cypress, CA
5411 Bishop Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

5411 Bishop Street

5411 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
This is your chance to lease out a recently Constructed Home built in 2019. 1 Bedroom plus Loft / 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and new appliances. Inside Laundry. 1 Car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Bishop Street have any available units?
5411 Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5411 Bishop Street have?
Some of 5411 Bishop Street's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Bishop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5411 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Bishop Street does offer parking.
Does 5411 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 5411 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 5411 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
