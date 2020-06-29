5411 Bishop Street

This is your chance to lease out a Newly Constructed Home built in 2018. Brand new everything. 1 Bedroom plus Loft / 2 Bath. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and new appliances. Inside Laundry. 1 Car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
