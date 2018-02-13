All apartments in Cypress
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5385 Bishop Street

5385 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

5385 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
STUNNING 3 BED/2 BATH CYPRESS HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & UPGRADED KITCHEN - This gorgeous single story home is located in Buena Park in a serene neighborhood with open concept living. Enjoy a fully upgraded kitchen with pristine Hampton inspired kitchen cabinets, plenty of storage and counterspace, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher, and upgraded pendant and recessed lighting. This perfect home boasts sleek wood flooring, window blinds, and full fresh paint throughout. Enjoy a laundry room with plenty of storage space.

Please call Borba Realty at Melinda Vega at 562.924.3858 x0 for information and discount information.

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4990300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 Bishop Street have any available units?
5385 Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5385 Bishop Street have?
Some of 5385 Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 5385 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5385 Bishop Street offer parking?
No, 5385 Bishop Street does not offer parking.
Does 5385 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5385 Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 5385 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 5385 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 5385 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Bishop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5385 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5385 Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
