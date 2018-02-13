5385 Bishop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

STUNNING 3 BED/2 BATH CYPRESS HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & UPGRADED KITCHEN - This gorgeous single story home is located in Buena Park in a serene neighborhood with open concept living. Enjoy a fully upgraded kitchen with pristine Hampton inspired kitchen cabinets, plenty of storage and counterspace, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher, and upgraded pendant and recessed lighting. This perfect home boasts sleek wood flooring, window blinds, and full fresh paint throughout. Enjoy a laundry room with plenty of storage space.



Please call Borba Realty at Melinda Vega at 562.924.3858 x0 for information and discount information.



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4990300)