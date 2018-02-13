All apartments in Cypress
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5321 Bishop St, CA, #A

5321 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.

Features:

-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bathroom
-Approximately 800 Square feet of living space
-Large 2 car garage
-Private laundry hookups in garage
-Upstairs unit, located above garage
-Very spacious living room area
-Brand new interior paint
-Brand new carpet
-Brand new window coverings
-Lots of cabinet storage
-Central heat
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms
-Brand new Range stove/oven included
-Water and trash included in rent

If you would like schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

(RLNE5744844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

