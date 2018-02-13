5321 Bishop St, CA, #A

Amenities
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.
Features:
-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bathroom
-Approximately 800 Square feet of living space
-Large 2 car garage
-Private laundry hookups in garage
-Upstairs unit, located above garage
-Very spacious living room area
-Brand new interior paint
-Brand new carpet
-Brand new window coverings
-Lots of cabinet storage
-Central heat
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms
-Brand new Range stove/oven included
-Water and trash included in rent
If you would like schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
(RLNE5744844)