5321 Bishop St, CA, #A

Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.



Features:



-2 Bedrooms

-1 Bathroom

-Approximately 800 Square feet of living space

-Large 2 car garage

-Private laundry hookups in garage

-Upstairs unit, located above garage

-Very spacious living room area

-Brand new interior paint

-Brand new carpet

-Brand new window coverings

-Lots of cabinet storage

-Central heat

-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms

-Brand new Range stove/oven included

-Water and trash included in rent



If you would like schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



(RLNE5744844)