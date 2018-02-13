4702 Newman Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent! - This is a very spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in a gorgeous and quiet neighborhood in Cypress. Located adjacent to Arnold Elementary and Lexington Jr. High School, and numerous city parks.



Features:



-4 Bedrooms (large downstairs master bedroom with tons of closet space)

-2.5 bathrooms (2 bathrooms downstairs)

-1657 Square feet of living space

-Central Heat

-Large 2 car garage with automatic roll up door

-Lovely brick hardscape in front yard

-Beautiful stone fireplace

-Large living room

-Brand new carpet throughout

-Brand new interior paint throughout

-Dedicated laundry room

-Lots of interior storage space

-Wall oven, stove top, exhaust hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator included (refrigerator not warrantied)

-Large backyard with covered patio



*1 small dog okay with pet deposit



*Gardener included in the rent



If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



