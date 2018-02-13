4702 Newman Ave

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent! - This is a very spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in a gorgeous and quiet neighborhood in Cypress. Located adjacent to Arnold Elementary and Lexington Jr. High School, and numerous city parks.
Features:
-4 Bedrooms (large downstairs master bedroom with tons of closet space)
-2.5 bathrooms (2 bathrooms downstairs)
-1657 Square feet of living space
-Central Heat
-Large 2 car garage with automatic roll up door
-Lovely brick hardscape in front yard
-Beautiful stone fireplace
-Large living room
-Brand new carpet throughout
-Brand new interior paint throughout
-Dedicated laundry room
-Lots of interior storage space
-Wall oven, stove top, exhaust hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator included (refrigerator not warrantied)
-Large backyard with covered patio
*1 small dog okay with pet deposit
*Gardener included in the rent
If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5755514)