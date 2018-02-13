All apartments in Cypress
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4702 Newman Ave

4702 Newman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Newman Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent! - This is a very spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in a gorgeous and quiet neighborhood in Cypress. Located adjacent to Arnold Elementary and Lexington Jr. High School, and numerous city parks.

Features:

-4 Bedrooms (large downstairs master bedroom with tons of closet space)
-2.5 bathrooms (2 bathrooms downstairs)
-1657 Square feet of living space
-Central Heat
-Large 2 car garage with automatic roll up door
-Lovely brick hardscape in front yard
-Beautiful stone fireplace
-Large living room
-Brand new carpet throughout
-Brand new interior paint throughout
-Dedicated laundry room
-Lots of interior storage space
-Wall oven, stove top, exhaust hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator included (refrigerator not warrantied)
-Large backyard with covered patio

*1 small dog okay with pet deposit

*Gardener included in the rent

If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

