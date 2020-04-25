Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 3BD/1.5BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in the Los Alamitos School District!!! - 4002 Bryant Ct, Cypress, CA 90630



Rent: $2,695

Deposit: $2,720

Application: $35



This updated two story home features a completely remodeled kitchen with stunning quartz counter-tops, inset lighting, custom tile back-splash, and beautiful new cabinets. Downstairs you will find ample living and dining space as well as the gorgeous half bathroom with a glass vessel sink. Garage access from the living room, and a big patio out back. Follow the staircase upstairs to find the other two over-sized bedrooms and the full bath. Attached to the master suite is your own private balcony.



This address is part of the acclaimed Los Alamitos Unified School District, ranked in the top 25 school districts in California, and number 2 in Orange County! A perfect place to raise a family.



Part of a HOA you would have access to the association pool. HOA rules will be made available to the tenant. HOA dues are paid by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Pets Allowed



