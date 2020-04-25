All apartments in Cypress
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

4002 Bryant Ct

4002 Bryant Court · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Bryant Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Remodeled 3BD/1.5BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in the Los Alamitos School District!!! - 4002 Bryant Ct, Cypress, CA 90630

Rent: $2,695
Deposit: $2,720
Application: $35

This updated two story home features a completely remodeled kitchen with stunning quartz counter-tops, inset lighting, custom tile back-splash, and beautiful new cabinets. Downstairs you will find ample living and dining space as well as the gorgeous half bathroom with a glass vessel sink. Garage access from the living room, and a big patio out back. Follow the staircase upstairs to find the other two over-sized bedrooms and the full bath. Attached to the master suite is your own private balcony.

This address is part of the acclaimed Los Alamitos Unified School District, ranked in the top 25 school districts in California, and number 2 in Orange County! A perfect place to raise a family.

Part of a HOA you would have access to the association pool. HOA rules will be made available to the tenant. HOA dues are paid by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Bryant Ct have any available units?
4002 Bryant Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4002 Bryant Ct have?
Some of 4002 Bryant Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Bryant Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Bryant Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Bryant Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Bryant Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Bryant Ct offers parking.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Bryant Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4002 Bryant Ct has a pool.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 4002 Bryant Ct has accessible units.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Bryant Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Bryant Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Bryant Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
