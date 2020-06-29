11730 Cozumel St

Amenities

Large Cypress home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, kitchen, dining room, living, 2 car garage, and large backyard with Patio cover. The carpet is brand new. All paint has been touched up.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $3,000 $10 preventative maintenance fee

DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,000 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 2,136

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



? Property Description Details ?



FLOORING: Brand new carpet and tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Plenty of street parking

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range and Dishwasher

*Fridge: No Fridge Provided

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1972

YARD: Landscaping included



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*