All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 11730 Cozumel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
11730 Cozumel St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

11730 Cozumel St

11730 Cozumel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11730 Cozumel St, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e525f4001c ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/e525f4001c/11730-cozumel-st-cypress-ca-90630

Watch a video walkthrough tour by visiting this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA0gUIsswzY

Large Cypress home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, kitchen, dining room, living, 2 car garage, and large backyard with Patio cover. The carpet is brand new. All paint has been touched up.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $3,000 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,000 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 2,136
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

FLOORING: Brand new carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Plenty of street parking
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range and Dishwasher
*Fridge: No Fridge Provided
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1972
YARD: Landscaping included

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11730 Cozumel St have any available units?
11730 Cozumel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 11730 Cozumel St have?
Some of 11730 Cozumel St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11730 Cozumel St currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Cozumel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Cozumel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11730 Cozumel St is pet friendly.
Does 11730 Cozumel St offer parking?
Yes, 11730 Cozumel St offers parking.
Does 11730 Cozumel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11730 Cozumel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Cozumel St have a pool?
No, 11730 Cozumel St does not have a pool.
Does 11730 Cozumel St have accessible units?
No, 11730 Cozumel St does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Cozumel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11730 Cozumel St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11730 Cozumel St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11730 Cozumel St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine