11366 Orrs Court
11366 Orrs Court

11366 Orrs Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11366 Orrs Ct, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded and turnkey home for rent in Cypress Village. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, plus a den (can be used as an office or 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath, 2 car garage attached. Great location in the exaggerated nature community. Cozy, quiet, and clean. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New tile roof. Kitchen with newly painted cabinetry. Recessed lights. Dual pane window and plantation shutters. Private and newly patio. New A/C and heater. Inside laundry room. Low maintenance lawn. Lot of guest parking. Enjoy living in Cypress village which is a large community built by S& S, offered 3 swimming pools/spas and 3 clubhouses, kiddy pools, tennis court. Lush greenbelts with lot of nice trees, meandering walking paths, and lawns through the community. Excellent and highly rated & award winning Garden Grove schools including Patton, Bell Jr High, and Pacifica High School. Many shops and restaurants are just a few blocks away. Close and convenient access to the 22, 405 and 605 freeways. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11366 Orrs Court have any available units?
11366 Orrs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 11366 Orrs Court have?
Some of 11366 Orrs Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11366 Orrs Court currently offering any rent specials?
11366 Orrs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11366 Orrs Court pet-friendly?
No, 11366 Orrs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 11366 Orrs Court offer parking?
Yes, 11366 Orrs Court offers parking.
Does 11366 Orrs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11366 Orrs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11366 Orrs Court have a pool?
Yes, 11366 Orrs Court has a pool.
Does 11366 Orrs Court have accessible units?
No, 11366 Orrs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11366 Orrs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11366 Orrs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11366 Orrs Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11366 Orrs Court has units with air conditioning.
