11366 Orrs Court

Beautiful upgraded and turnkey home for rent in Cypress Village. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, plus a den (can be used as an office or 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath, 2 car garage attached. Great location in the exaggerated nature community. Cozy, quiet, and clean. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New tile roof. Kitchen with newly painted cabinetry. Recessed lights. Dual pane window and plantation shutters. Private and newly patio. New A/C and heater. Inside laundry room. Low maintenance lawn. Lot of guest parking. Enjoy living in Cypress village which is a large community built by S& S, offered 3 swimming pools/spas and 3 clubhouses, kiddy pools, tennis court. Lush greenbelts with lot of nice trees, meandering walking paths, and lawns through the community. Excellent and highly rated & award winning Garden Grove schools including Patton, Bell Jr High, and Pacifica High School. Many shops and restaurants are just a few blocks away. Close and convenient access to the 22, 405 and 605 freeways. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT.