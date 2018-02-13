All apartments in Cypress
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

10262 Hialeah Drive

10262 Hialeah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10262 Hialeah Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely REMODELED Home in Los Alamitos school district, Remodeled Kitchen & Bathrooms, hardwood floors, Central A/c, Dual Pane windows, Master Suite, Huge backyard and much more. This house will not last long....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have any available units?
10262 Hialeah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 10262 Hialeah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10262 Hialeah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10262 Hialeah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive offer parking?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have a pool?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have accessible units?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10262 Hialeah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10262 Hialeah Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10262 Hialeah Drive has units with air conditioning.
