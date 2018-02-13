10262 Hialeah Drive

Completely REMODELED Home in Los Alamitos school district, Remodeled Kitchen & Bathrooms, hardwood floors, Central A/c, Dual Pane windows, Master Suite, Huge backyard and much more. This house will not last long....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
