Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At the Main Street Cupertino Lofts, you'll enjoy purpose-built and iconically styled apartments befitting of the tech-friendly area. In addition to the ample amenities and trending conveniences throughout, you'll take advantage of immediate access to shopping and dining. Serving both the start-up and the start-something-new crowds, Main Street Cupertino Lofts offers a unique and fresh way to simplify your life. Studio, one bedroom, and live-work lofts - All developed with impeccable attention to detail.