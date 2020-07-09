All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Main Street Cupertino Lofts

19500 Vallco Pkwy · (408) 922-9745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cupertino
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA 95014
Vallco Park South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,476

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,517

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Main Street Cupertino Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At the Main Street Cupertino Lofts, you'll enjoy purpose-built and iconically styled apartments befitting of the tech-friendly area. In addition to the ample amenities and trending conveniences throughout, you'll take advantage of immediate access to shopping and dining. Serving both the start-up and the start-something-new crowds, Main Street Cupertino Lofts offers a unique and fresh way to simplify your life. Studio, one bedroom, and live-work lofts - All developed with impeccable attention to detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $1000
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (1 pet), $85/month (2 pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have any available units?
Main Street Cupertino Lofts has 7 units available starting at $2,517 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have?
Some of Main Street Cupertino Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Main Street Cupertino Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Main Street Cupertino Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Main Street Cupertino Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Main Street Cupertino Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Main Street Cupertino Lofts offers parking.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Main Street Cupertino Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have a pool?
No, Main Street Cupertino Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have accessible units?
No, Main Street Cupertino Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Main Street Cupertino Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Main Street Cupertino Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, Main Street Cupertino Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
