20990 Valley Green Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

20990 Valley Green Drive

20990 Valley Green Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica.
.

Amenities: Public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica, pet friendly (with deposit), wood floors, walk-in closet, radiant heating, blinds, Deposit: one months rent, upon approval.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: oven, range, fridge, on-site laundry.
Parking: 1 garage space, street parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/6449/

IT490618 - IT49MC6449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have any available units?
20990 Valley Green Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20990 Valley Green Drive have?
Some of 20990 Valley Green Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20990 Valley Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20990 Valley Green Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20990 Valley Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20990 Valley Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20990 Valley Green Drive does offer parking.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20990 Valley Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have a pool?
No, 20990 Valley Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 20990 Valley Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20990 Valley Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20990 Valley Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20990 Valley Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
