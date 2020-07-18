Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20197 Northbrook Sq
20197 Northbrook Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20197 Northbrook Square, Cupertino, CA 95014
Ortega Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Fresh Paint, Newer Flooring, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, looks like New. Awesome location, very close to both Apple Campuses and may other High Tech Companies. Call Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have any available units?
20197 Northbrook Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cupertino, CA
.
What amenities does 20197 Northbrook Sq have?
Some of 20197 Northbrook Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20197 Northbrook Sq currently offering any rent specials?
20197 Northbrook Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20197 Northbrook Sq pet-friendly?
No, 20197 Northbrook Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cupertino
.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq offer parking?
No, 20197 Northbrook Sq does not offer parking.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20197 Northbrook Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have a pool?
Yes, 20197 Northbrook Sq has a pool.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have accessible units?
No, 20197 Northbrook Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20197 Northbrook Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 20197 Northbrook Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20197 Northbrook Sq has units with air conditioning.
