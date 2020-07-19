Amenities
New Construction 2 Bedroom home near Apple - Property Id: 315007
High end amenities
Two walk-in closets
Bright rooms with French doors
Glass Waterfall shower
Tiled Bathrooms
Laminate Floors
Granite Countertop
Stainless Steel appliances
Efficient Home
11 Solar panels
3 Zone High efficiency Heating / Cooling
Whole House Anti-Scale system
LED Lighting
Solar attic fan
Smart Home
Smart Lights, Oven, Thermostat
Ring 2 doorbell and digital access to property
Integrated high-end Wi-Fi
Security cameras
High end New Appliances:
Washer / Dryer
Electric Stove with Double Oven
High flow range hood with LED lighting
Microwave
French door Refrigerator
Excellent shared back yard with landscaping
Fish pond with integrated lighting
Patio with seating wall, Granite BBQ Island, FirePit, Shade Umbrella
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/18752-tilson-ave-cupertino-ca/315007
Property Id 315007
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5960207)