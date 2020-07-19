All apartments in Cupertino
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
18752 Tilson Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

18752 Tilson Ave

18752 Tilson Avenue · (669) 244-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18752 Tilson Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Rancho Rinconada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
New Construction 2 Bedroom home near Apple - Property Id: 315007

High end amenities
Two walk-in closets
Bright rooms with French doors
Glass Waterfall shower
Tiled Bathrooms
Laminate Floors
Granite Countertop
Stainless Steel appliances

Efficient Home
11 Solar panels
3 Zone High efficiency Heating / Cooling
Whole House Anti-Scale system
LED Lighting
Solar attic fan

Smart Home
Smart Lights, Oven, Thermostat
Ring 2 doorbell and digital access to property
Integrated high-end Wi-Fi
Security cameras

High end New Appliances:
Washer / Dryer
Electric Stove with Double Oven
High flow range hood with LED lighting
Microwave
French door Refrigerator

Excellent shared back yard with landscaping
Fish pond with integrated lighting
Patio with seating wall, Granite BBQ Island, FirePit, Shade Umbrella
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/18752-tilson-ave-cupertino-ca/315007
Property Id 315007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18752 Tilson Ave have any available units?
18752 Tilson Ave has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18752 Tilson Ave have?
Some of 18752 Tilson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18752 Tilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18752 Tilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18752 Tilson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18752 Tilson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave offer parking?
No, 18752 Tilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18752 Tilson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave have a pool?
No, 18752 Tilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 18752 Tilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18752 Tilson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18752 Tilson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18752 Tilson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
