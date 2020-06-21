All apartments in Cupertino
Find more places like 1553 Aster Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
1553 Aster Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1553 Aster Lane

1553 Aster Lane · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cupertino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1553 Aster Lane · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.

Large living room and separate dining room, both with hardwood flooring. Separate carpeted family room with wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with hardwood flooring, bathroom with shower stall. Hall bathroom with tub and shower. Large kitchen with new counter tops, new vinyl, new dishwasher and refrigerator. Separate laundry room with new vinyl. half bath with new toilet, sink and vinyl. 2 car garage.

Home also features a pool, maintenance service and gardening is included!

Available for showing starting on June 15th 2020

Pets - submit for approval.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

To apply for this property online, please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Real Estate Connections
(408) 873-2100
info@rec-rentals.com
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

(RLNE2660669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Aster Lane have any available units?
1553 Aster Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1553 Aster Lane have?
Some of 1553 Aster Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 Aster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Aster Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Aster Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 Aster Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1553 Aster Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1553 Aster Lane does offer parking.
Does 1553 Aster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Aster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Aster Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1553 Aster Lane has a pool.
Does 1553 Aster Lane have accessible units?
No, 1553 Aster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Aster Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1553 Aster Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Aster Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1553 Aster Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1553 Aster Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso
Cupertino, CA 95014
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180
Cupertino, CA 95014
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy
Cupertino, CA 95014
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014

Similar Pages

Cupertino 1 BedroomsCupertino 2 Bedrooms
Cupertino Apartments with BalconyCupertino Apartments with Gym
Cupertino Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity