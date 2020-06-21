Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.



Large living room and separate dining room, both with hardwood flooring. Separate carpeted family room with wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with hardwood flooring, bathroom with shower stall. Hall bathroom with tub and shower. Large kitchen with new counter tops, new vinyl, new dishwasher and refrigerator. Separate laundry room with new vinyl. half bath with new toilet, sink and vinyl. 2 car garage.



Home also features a pool, maintenance service and gardening is included!



Available for showing starting on June 15th 2020



Pets - submit for approval.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



To apply for this property online, please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Real Estate Connections

(408) 873-2100

info@rec-rentals.com

BRE CORP LIC# 01201656



(RLNE2660669)