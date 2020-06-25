Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters microwave range Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center conference room clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport courtyard fire pit internet access lobby trash valet

We admit it. We don't have much of a poker face. What you see on the outside of Harlow Culver City uber modern design that's impeccably elegant and just plain cool is exactly what you'll find on the inside of these swank apartments in the heart of Culver City. From the moment you step into our soaring entry, it's clear that we're on a mission to deliver an A-list lifestyle to our residents.It starts with our gorgeous apartments, with open floor plans that let the California sunshine in. Bright walls, quartz countertops and gleaming stainless appliances juxtapose beautifully with the dark wood or stone flooring and custom European cabinetry. Our loft floor plans add a whole new dimension to apartment living; the rare three-bedroom apartments are ideal for spreading out. Way out.The location is spot-on, too, within walking distance to downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios which is right across the street. Coastal Westside L.A. is totally bikeable; mid-cit