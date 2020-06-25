All apartments in Culver City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Harlow

Open Now until 6pm
9901 Washington Blvd · (310) 499-2835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 MONTHS FREE + $1,000 LOOK AND LEASE IF LEASE BY 7/25! In-person, self-guided, and virtual tours are available!
Location

9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$3,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$5,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1585 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$4,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harlow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
lobby
trash valet
We admit it. We don't have much of a poker face. What you see on the outside of Harlow Culver City uber modern design that's impeccably elegant and just plain cool is exactly what you'll find on the inside of these swank apartments in the heart of Culver City. From the moment you step into our soaring entry, it's clear that we're on a mission to deliver an A-list lifestyle to our residents.It starts with our gorgeous apartments, with open floor plans that let the California sunshine in. Bright walls, quartz countertops and gleaming stainless appliances juxtapose beautifully with the dark wood or stone flooring and custom European cabinetry. Our loft floor plans add a whole new dimension to apartment living; the rare three-bedroom apartments are ideal for spreading out. Way out.The location is spot-on, too, within walking distance to downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios which is right across the street. Coastal Westside L.A. is totally bikeable; mid-cit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Harlow have any available units?
Harlow has 12 units available starting at $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harlow have?
Some of Harlow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harlow currently offering any rent specials?
Harlow is offering the following rent specials: 2 MONTHS FREE + $1,000 LOOK AND LEASE IF LEASE BY 7/25! In-person, self-guided, and virtual tours are available!
Is Harlow pet-friendly?
Yes, Harlow is pet friendly.
Does Harlow offer parking?
Yes, Harlow offers parking.
Does Harlow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harlow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harlow have a pool?
No, Harlow does not have a pool.
Does Harlow have accessible units?
Yes, Harlow has accessible units.
Does Harlow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harlow has units with dishwashers.
Does Harlow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harlow has units with air conditioning.

