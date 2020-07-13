All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like Access Culver City.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
Access Culver City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

Access Culver City

Open Now until 6pm
8770 Washington Blvd · (310) 507-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,187

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$3,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,683

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Access Culver City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
green community
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Newly Reduced Rents on 1 and 2 Bedroom Homes! Call us today for more information. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Cheers to bold and stylish modern living that opens more doors. Welcome to Access, a new and more inspired way to live in Los Angeles. Have your choice of dynamically designed and generously sized studio, 1 and 2 bedroom contemporary apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes for rent. They are LEED certified and designed to save resources for a healthier, more thoughtful environment. Everything you want is here: designer-selected finishes and fixtures, resort concept amenities, and an intriguing, eclectic mix of shops and restaurants. Make the most of Culver Citys foodie culture, plenty of shopping, nightlife, entertainment and thriving professional opportunities at Hayden Tract. Best yet, the Expo Line is just steps from your door. Youll love fast and easy access to all of L.A. for work and play whenever you want. Open yourself up to more right now at Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Access Culver City have any available units?
Access Culver City has 3 units available starting at $3,187 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Access Culver City have?
Some of Access Culver City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Access Culver City currently offering any rent specials?
Access Culver City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Access Culver City pet-friendly?
Yes, Access Culver City is pet friendly.
Does Access Culver City offer parking?
Yes, Access Culver City offers parking.
Does Access Culver City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Access Culver City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Access Culver City have a pool?
Yes, Access Culver City has a pool.
Does Access Culver City have accessible units?
No, Access Culver City does not have accessible units.
Does Access Culver City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Access Culver City has units with dishwashers.
Does Access Culver City have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Access Culver City has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Access Culver City?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity