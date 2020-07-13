Access Culver City

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Newly Reduced Rents on 1 and 2 Bedroom Homes! Call us today for more information. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Cheers to bold and stylish modern living that opens more doors. Welcome to Access, a new and more inspired way to live in Los Angeles. Have your choice of dynamically designed and generously sized studio, 1 and 2 bedroom contemporary apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes for rent. They are LEED certified and designed to save resources for a healthier, more thoughtful environment. Everything you want is here: designer-selected finishes and fixtures, resort concept amenities, and an intriguing, eclectic mix of shops and restaurants. Make the most of Culver Citys foodie culture, plenty of shopping, nightlife, entertainment and thriving professional opportunities at Hayden Tract. Best yet, the Expo Line is just steps from your door. Youll love fast and easy access to all of L.A. for work and play whenever you want. Open yourself up to more right now at Access.